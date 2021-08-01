No death recorded in COVID-19 patients in past 24hrs; five deaths from before registered in the system

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but five deaths were registered in the system from before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, these are three men and two women who were hospitalized in Mures County.

Two deaths were recorded in the age category 60 - 69 years, one in the age of 70 - 79 years and two in the age category over 80 years, Agerpres informs.

All deaths are from patients who had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,289 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.