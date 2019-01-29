No rise in regulated household energy and gas prices until 2022

Regulated household prices for energy and natural gas will not rise until 2022 as a result of the enforcement of the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 114/2018 on fiscal and budgetary measures, the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) said in a release on Tuesday.

"The provisions of OUG No. 114/2018, corroborated with the secondary legislation issued by ANRE for the enforcement thereof, will not lead to price increases for electricity and natural gas supplied to household customers who opt for regulated supply between 01.03.2019 - 28.07. 2022 - for electricity, and between 01.01.2019 - 28.02.2022 - for natural gas," the release said.

As for household electricity and natural gas end customers who have used their eligibility right, they have been made available several facilities designed to protect them from possible unfair commercial practices, such as price comparison tools and standard offers.

Electricity and natural gas consumers who have concluded contracts on the free market with utility suppliers can also return to ANRE-approved regulated prices.