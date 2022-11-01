Nokian Tyres to build in Oradea first zero CO2 emission factory in tire industry

The new greenfield plant will be located in Oradea, in northwest Romania, near the border with Hungary. The annual production capacity of the plant will be six million tyres, with the possibility of expansion in the future. A tyre storage and distribution facility will also be built next to the factory.This investment is strategic to enable our future growth. A world-class production facility in Europe is crucial to obtaining additional capacity and creating a balanced production platform as we are building a new Nokian Tyres without Russia, said Nokian Tyres CEO Jukka Moisio.Tyres for cars and SUVs to be sold mainly on the Central European market will be produced at the future factory in Oradea, where approximately 500 employees would work.After a careful analysis of over 40 locations and several factors, such as the available skilled workforce, logistic advantages and stable business environment, it became clear that Oradea is the best choice for our new plant. We are determined to build a plant with zero CO2 emissions, the first in our industry. The location in Romania supports this objective because we can use the green energy produced nearby, said Operations and Supply Chain Executive Adrian Kaczmarczyk.The Finnish manufacturer was looking for a new location for a production facility, after making the decision to withdraw from Russia in response to Ukraine's invasion.On September 14, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with a Nokian Tyres delegation, with discussions focusing on the state aid packages available for large investments and the openness shown to the needs of relocating industrial production capacities as a result of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, but also in the Asian area.