Non-government resident clients' deposits up by 0.8 pct in February

The non-government resident clients' deposits grew in February 2020 by 0.8 pct against January 2020, to 367.542 billion lei and by 10.3 pct (7.0 pct in real terms) to February 2019, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The RON-denominated deposits of the population grew by 1.5 pct against January 2020, up to 133.614 billion lei, and against February 2019 they recorded an increase of 9.9 pct (6.6 pct in real terms).

The RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) dipped by 0.8 pct (until 105.673 bilion lei) against January 2020 and rose by 7.6 pct to February 2019.

The forex-denominated deposits of the residents increased by 1.4 pct against January 2020, up to 128.254 billion lei (when expressed in EUR, these deposits moved up 0.7 pct to EUR 26.649,3 billion). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 13.1 per cent when expressed in RON (or 11.4 per cent when expressed in EUR).

The forex-denominated deposits of households advanced by 1.5 pct against January 2020 (1.2 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits moved up 0.7 pct). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 14.0 pct when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, this indicator rose by 12.3 pct).

The forex-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) saw an increase of 1.3 pct (1.0 pct in real terms) against January 2020 when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits climbed by 0.6 pct). Compared to the same month of 2019, the forex-denominated deposits of other sectors went up 10.6 pct when expressed in RON (or 9.0 pct when expressed in EUR).