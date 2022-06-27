Non-governmental loan in May grows by 1.6 pct

The balance of non-governmental loan granted by credit institutions increased in May 2022 by 1.6% compared to April 2022 (0.4% in real terms), up to the level of 345.274 billion RON, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania transmitted to AGERPRES on Monday.

The credit in RON, with a share of 72.7% in the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 1.7%, while the loan in foreign currency expressed in RON, with a share of 27.3% in the total non-governmental credit, increased by 1.2% (1.3% if the indicator is expressed in euro).Compared to the same period of 2021, non-governmental credit recorded an increase of 16.5% (1.8% in real terms), on account of the increase by 20.0% of the component in RON (4.8% in real terms) and the increase by 8.2% of the component in foreign currency expressed in RON (7.6% in the case of the expression of the indicator in euro).The government loan recorded a decrease in May 2022 by 0.9% compared to April 2022, up to 163.631 billion RON. Compared to May 2021, it increased by 1.7% (-11.2% in real terms).The broad money supply (M3) recorded at the end of May 2022 a balance of 569.421 billion RON. It decreased by 0.1% (-1.2 in real terms) compared to April 2022, and compared to May 2021 it increased by 12.6% (-1.7% in real terms).AGERPRES