 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Non-governmental loan in May grows by 1.6 pct

F. P.
medscape
datorie grecia

The balance of non-governmental loan granted by credit institutions increased in May 2022 by 1.6% compared to April 2022 (0.4% in real terms), up to the level of 345.274 billion RON, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania transmitted to AGERPRES on Monday.

The credit in RON, with a share of 72.7% in the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 1.7%, while the loan in foreign currency expressed in RON, with a share of 27.3% in the total non-governmental credit, increased by 1.2% (1.3% if the indicator is expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2021, non-governmental credit recorded an increase of 16.5% (1.8% in real terms), on account of the increase by 20.0% of the component in RON (4.8% in real terms) and the increase by 8.2% of the component in foreign currency expressed in RON (7.6% in the case of the expression of the indicator in euro).

The government loan recorded a decrease in May 2022 by 0.9% compared to April 2022, up to 163.631 billion RON. Compared to May 2021, it increased by 1.7% (-11.2% in real terms).

The broad money supply (M3) recorded at the end of May 2022 a balance of 569.421 billion RON. It decreased by 0.1% (-1.2 in real terms) compared to April 2022, and compared to May 2021 it increased by 12.6% (-1.7% in real terms).AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.