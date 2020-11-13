North American snake discovered in block of flats

A snake from a North American species - Pantheropis - non-venomous has appeared in a block of flats in western city of Timisoara, gendarmes being called to remove the reptile, according to AGERPRES.

"A Gendarmerie crew was requested to intervene, on Thursday evening, to remove from a block of flats a snake with a length of over one and a half meters, which was obviously not autochthonous. The intervention lasted six minutes, only because the first four were necessary for Internet research in order to find out whether the reptile is venomous or not. On the basis of its description, gendarmes established it belonged to the genus Pantheropis, originating in North America and being non-venomous," showed the Timisoara Gendarmerie, on Friday, in a Facebook post.

If the owner will not claim the reptile in the coming period, the snake will be relocated to the local zoo to be admired by the visitors.