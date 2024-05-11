Northern Lights, visible from Romania, at never documented intensity for hundreds of years

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) was visible from Romania, on the night of Friday to Saturday, at an intensity that has not been documented for hundreds of years, says Dr. Adrian Sonka, astronomer at the Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory.

The phenomenon could be followed with the naked eye, towards the north, especially from outside the cities, in areas that are not affected by light pollution.

The Aurora Borealis was seen in stages, at the beginning of the night, and after a break of one hour, becoming visible again on Saturday morning, one hour after midnight."When you see the Aurora in Romania, it still occurs where it normally occurs, around the magnetic poles, but it rises higher in the atmosphere, it's more intense and you can see it at great distances. It's like when you see the mountains in Bucharest. That does not mean that the mountains are in Bucharest, but the sky is clear and you can see in the distance. So, the Aurora did not take place in Romania," he said.The phenomenon was visible in the context in which three solar eruptions occurred during this period, an aspect that disrupted the Earth's magnetic field.