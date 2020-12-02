 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nothing that could be of interest for a pyrotechnician was found in suspicious package near Israeli Embassy

Meritocratia
SRI

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) informed that it has completed its mission related to the suspicious package discovered near the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest and that nothing was found that could be "of interest for a pyrotechnician."

According to the SRI, a suspicious package was reported on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest.

"A suspicious package was discovered close to the Israeli Embassy. Our bomb-squad went to the location while taking all the necessary prevention measures in such cases," SRI informed in a press release.

Later on, the Service informed that the mission ended with nothing fount that could be "of interest for a pyrotechnician."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.