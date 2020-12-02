Nothing that could be of interest for a pyrotechnician was found in suspicious package near Israeli Embassy

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) informed that it has completed its mission related to the suspicious package discovered near the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest and that nothing was found that could be "of interest for a pyrotechnician."

According to the SRI, a suspicious package was reported on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest.

"A suspicious package was discovered close to the Israeli Embassy. Our bomb-squad went to the location while taking all the necessary prevention measures in such cases," SRI informed in a press release.Later on, the Service informed that the mission ended with nothing fount that could be "of interest for a pyrotechnician."