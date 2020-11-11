NOVEMBER 11 IN HISTORY

Veterans Day

1467 - A 40,000 army led by Hungarian King Matthias Corvinus (1458-1490) leaves city of Brasov for Moldova

1845 - Birth of philantropist Vasile Stroescu, politician from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 14, 1926)

1883 - Birth of Stefan Ciobanu, member and Vice President of the Romanian Academy (d. February 28, 1950)

1886 - Birth of writer and translator Cezar Papacostea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 5, 1936)

1910 - Birth of playwright Mihail Davidoglu (d. August 17, 1987)

1911 - Birth of engineer Dan Mateescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 15, 2008)

1920 - Start of activity at the Timisoara Polytechnics School

1928 - Birth of director Mircea Muresan

1933 - Birth of actor Stefan Banica (d. May 26, 1995)

1944 - Instatement of Soviet administration in northern part of Transylvania. The territory came under Romanian control once again in March 1945

1950 - Birth of poet Mircea Dinescu

1962 - Death of Ion Nistor, political figure and historian, an activist for Bucovina's union with Romania, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 4, 1876)

1970 - Birth of Pavel Stratan, singer from the Republic of Moldova

1995 - Death of Corneliu Coposu, political figure and chairman of the Christian Democrat National Peasants' Party (b. May 20, 1914)

2004 - Death of engineer and agronomist David Davidescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 16, 1916).

2013 - Death of actor Geo Costiniu (b. April 13, 1950).AGERPRES

2015 - President Klaus Iohannis attends EU - Africa summit and extraordinary European Council reunion in Malta on migration.AGERPRES