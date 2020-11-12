 
     
NOVEMBER 12 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Day of Romanian Army General Staff

Day of Military Scouts

Day of Military Geodesists

1850 - Death of Constantin Diaconovici-Loga, Enlightenment pedagogue, mostly known for his work titled "Romanian grammar for the correction of youngsters" (b. November 1, 1770)

1857 - Introducing in Moldova of post stamps marked with the auroch head, the old emblem of Moldova, today one of the most valuable stamps in the world

1859 - By order of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the Army General Staff of the United Principalities is established

1861 - Issuing in Bucharest of economic, political and commercial magazine Taranul roman/ Romanian peasant, under the leadership of agronomist Ion Ionescu de la Brad

1862 - Birth of Vasile Goldis, politician, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 10, 1934)

1869 - Death of George Asachi, scholar and writer, polyvalent personality of Romanian culture (b. March 1, 1788)

1878 - Ion Luca Caragiale, renowned Romanian author reads in public his first play, O noapte furtunoasa (A stormy night), at a Junimea literary society event

1884 - Timisoara becomes the first European city to have public electric lights

1900 - Closure of Universal Expo in Paris, with Romania having displayed four pavilions

1903 - Death of literary historian and critic, poet Stefan Orasanu (b. January 7, 1869)

1919 - General Gheorghe Mardarescu, head of the military administration of the city, issues his last proclamation to the people of Budapest

1934 - Death of Pimen (Petru) Georgescu, Moldovan metropolitan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 24, 1853)

1938 - Birth of geologist Nicolae Panin, member of the Romanian Academy, General Director of the National Institute for Geology and Marine Geo-ecology (1996-2008)

1950 - Birth of writer and essayist Mircea Nedelciu (d. July 12, 1999)

1955 - Birth of Sorin Cartu, football coach, president of Universitatea Craiova club

1961 - Birth of legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci

1997 - Decree on establishing Consulate General of Romania in Cernauti, Ukraine

2007 - Rock band Phoenix receive Order of Cultural Merit in a ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, celebrating their 45 years of activity

2007 - Death of doctor and professor Petru Dragan, author of the first kidney transplant in Romania (1981).(b. February 2, 1932)

2010 - Romania women epee team made up of Anca Maroiu, Ana-Maria Branza, Simona Alexandru and Loredana Iordachioiu wins gold medal in the finals of World Fencing Championships in Paris.AGERPRES

