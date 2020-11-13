NOVEMBER 13 IN HISTORY

Hungarian Language Day

1884 - Premiere, in Bucharest, of "O scrisoare pierduta" (Lost letter), by famous Romanian playwright I. L. Caragiale

1907 - First flight of the Cornu Helicopter, designed by Paul Cornu, the first manned helicopter to take flight, in Lisieux, France

1909 - Birth of Eugen Ionescu (Eugene Ionesco), writer and playwright, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 28, 1994)

1914 - Death of writer Dimitrie Anghel (b. July 16, 1872)

1930 - Birth of Georgeta Horodinca, literary critic and historian (d. July 1, 2006)

1950 - Birth of Ioana Craciunescu, actress and poet

1955 - Death of writer and publicist Romulus Cioflec (b. March 23, 1882)

1960 - Death of folklorist Gheorghe T. Kirileanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 13, 1872)

1977 - Death of Constantin C. Giurescu, historian and political figure, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. October 26, 1901)

1984 - Death of Eta Boeriu, poet and translator (b. February 23, 1923)

1988 - Death of Vlad Georgescu, director of Radio Free Europe's Romanian-language section between 1983-1988, in Munich (b. October 20, 1937)

1993 - Death of engineer Lorin Traian Salagean, member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 5, 1929)

1997 - Death of economist Alexandru Barladeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 25, 1911)

2001 - State visit by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

2003 - Seven states in the Balkan region (Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro) sign, in Rome, a series of agreements regarding the creation of a free trade area (excluding agricultural products), in a first step to their European integration

2011 - The short film Silent River, directed by Anca Miruna Lazarescu, wins the Grand Prix of the Brest European Short Film Festival.AGERPRES