NOVEMBER 26 IN HISTORY

1826 - Birth of Alexandru Roman, cultural guide and publicist, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. 15/27 September 1897)

1896 - Birth of literary historian Dumitru Murarasu. (d. October 19, 1984)

1901 - Birth of Mihail Drumes, writer, playwright. (d. February 27, 1982)

1914 - Birth of Liviu Constantinescu, geophysicist, full member of the Romanian Academy. (d. November 29, 1997)

1917 - First World War: An armistice between Romania and the Central Powers is signed in Focsani, following the military status after the Russian-German armistice of Brest-Litovsk.

1949 - Birth of Ivan Patzaichin, multiple Olympic, European and world champion in sprint canoe.

1968 - Birth of Francisc Vastag, boxer, multiple European and world champion in the amateur circuit.

1970 - Death of Vladimir Streinu (Nicolae Iordache), poet and literary critic (b. May 23, 1902)

1981 - Issuing of Decree no. 342 that ratified The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in Romania.

1984 - Birth of Ana Maria Branza, fencer, world, European champion, Olympic runner-up in the epee events.

1986 - Doamna Oltea church in Bucharest is demolished

1991 - The parties of the Convention for the Establishment of Democracy and other political formations of the Romanian Anti-Totalitarian Democratic Forum decided to form an electoral coalition called the Democratic Convention in Romania (CDR)

2000 - First round of general elections. Ion Iliescu and Corneliu Vadim Tudor win enough votes to proceed to second round of voting in presidential elections.

2008 - Death of Victor Toma, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. April 14, 1922)

2013 - Summit of heads of government of China and Central and Eastern Europe states unfolds at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, with the Chinese PM attending Li Keqiang attending

2013 - Death of Temistocle Popa, composer (b. June 26, 1921)

2015 - The 46th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation General Assembly takes place in Romania, under the patronage of Romania's Senate.

2015 - Death of translator Antoaneta Ralian (b. 24 May 1924)

2018 - President Klaus Iohannis made an official visit to France on the occasion of the opening of the Romania-France Cultural Season, which marks ten years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration, as well as the celebration of the Centenary of the Greater Union of 1918.AGERPRES