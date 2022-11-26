NOVEMBER 26 IN HISTORY

1826 - Birth of Alexandru Roman, cultural guide and publicist, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. 15/27 September 1897)

1896 - Birth of literary historian Dumitru Murarasu (d. October 19, 1984)

1901 - Birth of Mihail Drumes, writer, playwright (d. February 27, 1982)

1914 - Birth of Liviu Constantinescu, geophysicist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 29, 1997)

1917 - First World War: An armistice between Romania and the Central Powers is signed in Focsani, following the military status after the Russian-German armistice of Brest-Litovsk, Agerpres informs.

1926 - Birth of writer Tudor Opris (d. 23 January 2015)

1949 - Birth of Ivan Patzaichin, multiple Olympic, European and world champion in sprint canoe (d. 5 September 2021)

1956 - Death of Constantin C. Popovici, mathematician and astronomer, a honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 12/24 march 1878)

1968 - Birth of Francisc Vastag, boxer, multiple European and world champion in the amateur circuit

1970 - Death of Vladimir Streinu (Nicolae Iordache), poet and literary critic (b. May 23, 1902)

1981 - Issuing of Decree no. 342 that ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in Romania

1984 - Birth of Ana Maria Popescu (born Branza), fencer, world, European champion, Olympic runner-up in the epee events

1986 - Doamna Oltea church in Bucharest is demolished

1991 - The parties of the Convention for the Establishment of Democracy and other political formations of the Romanian Anti-Totalitarian Democratic Forum decided to form an electoral coalition called the Democratic Convention in Romania (CDR)

2000 - First round of general elections. Ion Iliescu and Corneliu Vadim Tudor win enough votes to proceed to second round of voting in presidential elections

2008 - Death of Victor Toma, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 14, 1922)

2013 - Summit of heads of government of China and Central and Eastern Europe states unfolds at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, with the Chinese PM attending Li Keqiang attending

2013 - Death of composer Temistocle Popa (b. June 26, 1921)

2015 - The 46th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation General Assembly takes place in Romania, under the patronage of Romania's Senate

2015 - Death of translator Antoaneta Ralian (b. 24 May 1924)

2018 - President Klaus Iohannis made an official visit to France on the occasion of the opening of the Romania-France Cultural Season, which marks ten years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration, as well as the celebration of the Centenary of the Greater Union of 1918.

2020 - President Klaus Iohannis participates in the debate launch of the draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan, together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the executive.