NOVEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

Mountain Troops Day1834 - The Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History is established in Bucharest under the name Natural History and Antiquities Museum 1863 - Aghiuta, the first humour magazine edited by B. P. Hasdeu is published (weekly, until November 17, 1864)
1866 - Birth of poet, writer and publicist Traian Demetrescu (d. April 1, 1896)
1909 - Birth of actor Marcel Anghelescu (d. February 22, 1977)
1918 - Decree-law enforces the principle of universal, equal, direct, compulsory voting for men, ruled by the Parliament in Iasi, in 1917
1919 - Historian Vasile Parvan begins his history course at the newly-established Upper Dacia University of Cluj with the lecture titled 'The duty of our life', including a tribute to the sacrifices of the young Romanian soldiers towards establishing the unity of the state
1923 - Birth of historian Dan Berindei, member, honorary president of the Historic Sciences and Archaeology Department and vice-president of the Romanian Academy
1924 - Birth of historian, critic and literary theorist Paul Cornea
1936 - Birth of director Mircea Moldovan
1938 - Birth of actor Radu Panamarenco (d. 24/25 November 2007)
1943 - Birth of writer Alexandru Ecovoiu
1956 - The Romanian Opera of Iasi, currently the National Romanian Opera of Iasi, is inaugurated with G. Puccini's Tosca
1970 - Death of physician Stefan Gh. Nicolau, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 10, 1874)
1993 - The National Advisory Council for Euro-Atlantic Integration is established in Bucharest
1999 - Romania signs the Civil Convention on Corruption together with other 13 countries during the 105th Session of the Committee Ministers of the Council of Europe in Brussels
2015 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the NATO Deputy SecGen Alexander Vershbow, on a visit to Bucharest to attend the reunion of the Central and East European states (4 November)
2015 - The heart of Queen Maria is deposited in the Golden Chamber of the Pelisor Castle of Sinaia, 77 years after the death of the queen in this very room. A military ceremony dedicated to the event takes place in front of the National Museum of Romania's History in Bucharest.AGERPRES