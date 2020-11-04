NOVEMBER 4 IN HISTORY

1818 - Birth of priest and historian Gavriil Pop, corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. May 9, 1883)

1878 - Dimitrie Bratianu, minister plenipotentiary of Romania in Istanbul, remits letters of credence to Sultan Abdul-Hamid II. Suleiman Sabit-bey was accredited in Bucharest as his counterpart. The start of diplomatic relations between independent Romania and the Ottoman Empire1900 - Birth of Lucretiu Patrascanu, jurist, historian, communist political figure (d. April 16, 1954)1901 - Birth of sociologist, jurist and historian Henri H. Stahl, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 9, 1991)1903 - Birth of composer Ion Vasilescu (d. December 1, 1960)1930 - Birth of writer, poet and essayist Horia Arama (d. October 22, 2007)1937 - Death of D. D. Patrascanu, author of humor sketches and playwright (b. October 8, 1872)1938 - George Enescu finishes Suite nr. 3 for the orchestra "Sateasca"1941 - Birth of musicologist Alice Mavrodin1944 - Forming of second government by General Constantin Sanatescu1947 - Death of Alexandru C. Cuza, professor and right-wing political figure, member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 8, 1857)1951 - Birth of Traian Basescu, President of Romania between 2004-2014 (two 5-year terms)1956 - Death of actress Maria Filotti (b. October 4, 1883)1965 - Death of Elena Vianu, essayist, literary historian and critic (b. November 5, 1911)1970 - Death of playwright and romance writer Tudor Musatescu (b. February 22, 1903)1992 - President Ion Iliescu designates politically independent Nicolae Vacaroiu as Prime Minister. The latter presented, on November 13, in front of Parliament, the makeup of his cabinet and his governing programme2006 - Death of physician Vladimir Topa, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 27, 1929)2015 - Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigns following massive protests over the Colectiv Club fire of October 31 that killed 64 people.AGERPRES2015 - A high-level reunion of the Central and East-European states attended by the NATO Deputy SecGen Alexander Vershbow, takes place at the Cotroceni Palace, being presided by the presidents of Romania and Poland, Klaus Iohannis and Andrzej Duda, respectively. The leaders present at the reunion have adopted a joint declaration on "Allied solidarity and common responsibility". AGERPRES