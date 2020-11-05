NOVEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

1784 - The rebel peasants, under the leadership of Horea and Closca, occupied Campenii, then Abrud. The whole of Zarand has rebelled

1836 - Birth of naturalist, physician and politician Constantin Esarcu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 8, 1898)

1880 - Birth of writer Mihail Sadoveanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 19, 1961)

1890 - Birth of Elena Vianu, essayist, literary critic and historian (d. November 4, 1965)

1918 - Publication of manifesto titled "To the peoples of the world" of the Grand National Council in Transylvania, through which the Romanian Central National Council affirmed its desire to unite Transylvania to the Old Kingdom [e.n. - colloquial name for the two provinces united in 1859 - Moldova and Wallachia]

1935 - Birth of Radu Selejan, poet and writer (d. June 7, 2000)

1937 - Death of historian Oreste Tafrali, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 14, 1876)

1942 - Birth of writer Mihai Sin (d. May 4, 2014)

1942 - Birth of mathematician Ioan Tomescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

1952 - Death of astronomer Nicolae Coculescu, founder of the Romanian Astronomic Observatory in Bucharest (1908). (b. July 31, 1866)

1954 - Birth of Nelu Dumitrescu, drummer for Romanian band Iris

1968 - Birth of pop singer Nicola (Nicoleta Alexandru)

1978 - Death of poet and writer N. Crevedia (Nicolae Ion Carstea) (b. November 24, 1902)

1988 - Death of Dimitrie Macrea, linguist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 21, 1907)

1992 - Reopening of Vatican's embassy in Bucharest (Apostolic Nunciature)

1999 - Death of Radu G. Teposu, journalist and literary critic (b. April 19, 1954)

2010 - Death of poet, politician Adrian Paunescu (b. July 20, 1943).AGERPRES