NOVEMBER 9 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1330 - Victory of Posada. Basarab I the Founder (1310 - 1352) defeats Hungarian King Charles Robert of Anjou, thus achieving the independence of Wallachia

1376 - The first guild statutes preserved in Transylvania. They belonged to the guilds of Sibiu, Sighisoara, Sebes and Orastie citadels

1818 - Birth of writer Ion Codru-Dragusanu (d. October 26, 1884)

1857 - The serf deputies with the ad-hoc Assembly of Moldova, headed by Ion Roata, submit a complaint to the Assembly's Office asking among other things for the boyars' rights of having the serfs work for them free of charge, be dismissed

1885 - Birth of politician, General Nicolae I. Sova (d. March 12, 1966)

1897 - Birth of Basil (Vasile) Munteanu, comparativist, literary historian and critic, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 1, 1972)

1899 - Birth of historian and archeologist Gheorghe Stefan, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 29, 1980)

1918 - Central Romanian National Council of Transylvania requests, as an ultimatum, the Hungarian Government recognize its full power over Transylvania

1918 - Birth of Aromanian poet and writer Teohar Mihadas (d. November 29, 1996)

1919 - Establishment of the Friendly Society of the Deaf-Mutes in Romania, under the patronage of Queen Maria

1933 - Birth of director Lucian Pintilie (d. May 16, 2018)

1961 - Romania becomes a member of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

1961 - Birth of visual artist Mihai Gavril

1981 - Death of Sergiu Al-George, orientalist, essayist and translator (b. September 13, 1922)

1981 - Death of poet and writer Paul Constant (birth name Paul Constantinescu) (b. January 29, 1895)

1983 - Death of geologist Nicolae S. Petrulian (b. January 7, 1902)

1986 - Synod of Romanian Orthodox Church chooses Teoctist Arapasu as Patriarch, recognized as such through presidential decree issued on November 13, enthroned on November 16. (b. February 7, 1915 - d. July 30, 2007)

1990 - Death of Stefan Berceanu, doctor and playwright, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 26, 1914)

2006 - Democratic Party receives status of associated member in the European People's Party, through the decision of the EPP Political Bureau meeting in Brussels

2013 - Death of actor Iurie Darie (b. March 14, 1929).AGERPRES

