Nuclearelectrica concludes wholesale energy contract with Enel Energie worth 902 million lei

Nuclearelectrica has signed a wholesale electricity contract with Enel Energie, worth 902.223 million lei, according to a report submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The contract was concluded on the Centralized Market of Bilateral Electricity Contracts - the PCCB-LE-flex trading method, administered by the Operator of the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market (OPCOM) and covers the period January 1 - December 31, 2022.

Nuclearelectrica is the only producer of nuclear energy in Romania and of fuel related to the technology used, CANDU 6, the company being established in 1998.

In October 2013, Nuclearelectrica listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a package of 25,368,236 shares, representing 10% of Nuclearelectrica's share capital. The company's shares were admitted to trading in category I of BVB on November 4, 2013. The majority shareholder of the company is the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, with 82.4981% of the shares, Agerpres informs.