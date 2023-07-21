Nuclearelectrica's shares dominate opening of stock market session on Friday

The shares of Nuclearelectrica dominated the opening of the stock market session on Friday, the transactions with these securities amounting to 1.4 million RON in the first 40 minutes, told Agerpres.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened with a mixed evolution of the indices, registering transactions of 6.2 million RON (1.3 million euros).

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, depreciated by 0.04%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, recorded a similar decline.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks stagnated, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK rose 0.08%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs appreciated by 0.43%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.06%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.19%.

According to BVB information, Mecanica Ceahlau (+2.29%), Transilvania Investments Alliance (+2.14%) and Turbomecanica (+1.48%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of UAMT (-14.71%), Promateris (-4.67%) and Patria Bank (-1.16%) were down.