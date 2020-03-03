Number of African swine fever outbreaks, reduced to 528

The number of outbreaks of African swine fever has been reduced to 528, from 532 last week, and currently the ASF evolves in 237 localities (compared to 241 previously) in 25 counties in Romania, the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, there are 5 ASF outbreaks in commercial farms and 2 outbreaks in type A farms.In other 11 counties only cases of wild boar were diagnosed.The most active ASF outbreaks are registered in the counties of southern Teleorman (203 outbreaks in households and 539 cases in wild boars), Olt (70 outbreaks and 11 cases in wild boars) and southern Giurgiu (66 outbreaks and 306 cases in wild boars).Since the first report of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017, until now, 596,838 pigs affected by the disease have been eliminated and 3,210 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars. As many as 2,514 outbreaks have been contained.AGERPRES