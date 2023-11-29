Number of building permits for residential buildings, down by 22.2 pct, at ten months

The number of construction permits for residential buildings, issued nationally, in the first ten months of the year, decreased by 22.2% compared to the same period in 2022, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January 1 and October 31, 2023, 29,396 construction permits were issued for residential buildings, and negative results were recorded in all development regions in the margin of the recorded decrease: Bucharest-Ilfov (-1,587 permits ), South-Muntenia (-1,469), North-West (-1,353), West (-1,059), North-East (-893), South-East (-853), South-West Oltenia (-758) and Center (-422).

Compared to October 2022, in the same period of this year, there is a decrease both in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-8.8%), and in the total usable area (-23.4%).

In territorial profile, this decrease (-288 authorizations) is reflected in the following development regions: South-West Oltenia (-101 authorizations), South-East (-98), West (-82), Bucharest-Ilfov (-33 ), South-Muntenia (-30) and North-West (-22). On the other hand, increases were recorded in the Center (+65 authorizations) and North-East (+13).

Also, in the same reference interval, there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-16.3%), but also according to the total usable area (-6.1%).

From a territorial standpoint, the usable surface area for building permits issued for non-residential buildings decreased by 22,767 sq m and is reflected in the regions: North-West (-52,011 sq m), Bucharest-Ilfov (-25,773), West (-19,612), South-Muntenia (-14,180) and North-East (-12,923). Conversely, increases were recorded in the Center (+57,889 sqm), South-West Oltenia (+35,074) and South-East (+8,769).

The INS data reveals that in October vs September 2023, 3,002 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down by 2.6%, while the total usable area amounted to 687,189 sqm (+9.7%). Of the total number of building permits for residential buildings, 70.4% are for rural areas. In October of this year, the number of building permits issued for residential buildings decreased by 81 compared to the previous month. The situation is reflected in the following development regions: West (-54 authorizations), South-East (-45), South-West Oltenia (-39), Bucharest-Ilfov (-17) and North-East (- 15). At the same time, increases were recorded in the development regions: Center (+53 authorizations), North-West (+29) and South-Muntenia (+7).

In the non-residential buildings segment, 555 building permits were issue in October 2023, 0.4% less than in September, the same year, with a total usable area of 352,849 sqm (+41.1%).

Compared to the previous month, in October of the current year there was an increase in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+102,862 sqm), and in terms of territory, the upward trend is reflected in the following development regions: Center (+ 56,008 sqm), North-West (+46,191), South-West Oltenia (+38,987) and South-East (+3,465).

Decreases were registered in the development regions: West (-18,277 sqm), South-Muntenia (-14,654), Bucharest-Ilfov (-4,617) and North-East (-4,241).