Number of companies that suspended their activity in January-June 2019 down by 20.97 pct

The number of companies that suspended their activity in January-June 2019 went down by 20.97 per cent, compared with the same period last year, to 7,601, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

A number of 964 companies suspended their activity in June.Most companies that suspended their activity in January-June 2019 are from Bucharest, 739 respectively, by 36.4 per cent less compared with the same period last year, followed by the Cluj (415 companies, down by 7.98 per cent), Bihor (378, down by 25.88 per cent) and Timis (291, down by 11.01 per cent) counties.On the opposite side of the scale, the smallest number of suspensions were recorded in January-March 2019 in the Ialomita (35, down by 32.37 per cent compared with the first half of 2018), Braila (63, down by 35.05 per cent), Covasna (70, down by 13.58 per cent) and Gorj (70, down by 23.91 per cent) counties.In January-June 2019, only the Dolj, Teleorman and Tulcea counties recorded increases in the number of companies that suspended their activity. Thus, in Dolj, 195 companies interrupted their activity, up by 19.63 per cent compared with the same period a year before, and 105 in Teleorman, up by 0.96 per cent.