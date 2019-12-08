Number of companies which suspended activity in first 10 months of 2019 down by almost 21pct

The total number of companies having suspended their activity went down almost 21 percent in the first 10 months of 2019 as against the similar period of 2018, reaching 11,871 according to the data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

In October a number of 1,019 companies suspended their activity.The largest number of companies having suspended their activity within the first 10 months of 2019 were registered in Bucharest - 1,169, decreasing by 28.98 percent against the similar period of 2018, followed by the Counties of Cluj - 602 (down 11.08 percent), Bihor - 581 (down 28.97 percent) and Constanta - 523 (down 12.83 percent).At the opposite pole, the smallest number of suspensions between January and October 2019 was recorded in the Counties of Ialomita (44, down 41.33 percent compared to the first 10 months of last year), Braila (108, down 23.94 percent) and Covasna (117, down 7.87 percent).By activity areas, between January and October, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 3,633 (minus 20.28 percent), respectively, in other service activities - 1,103 ( minus 17.38 percent), professional scientific and technical activities - 956 (minus 25.72 percent), hotels and restaurants - 815 (minus 10.73 percent) and construction - 776 (-31.57 percent).