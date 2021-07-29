 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of dissolved companies goes up by almost 42% during first 6 months of 2021

www.bugetul.ro
firme, afaceri

The number of companies that were dissolved has gone up by 41.54% during the first semester of 2021, in comparison with the similar period of last year, to up to 32,565 removals, according to the statistics of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

By activity, the largest number of companies dissolved was in the retail and wholesale sector, motor vehicles and motorcycles repair - 8,920 (plus 44.83% reported to the period of January-June 2020), constructions - 3,002 (plus 39.63%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 2,807 (plus 62.91%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.