Number of dissolved companies goes up by almost 42% during first 6 months of 2021

The number of companies that were dissolved has gone up by 41.54% during the first semester of 2021, in comparison with the similar period of last year, to up to 32,565 removals, according to the statistics of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

By activity, the largest number of companies dissolved was in the retail and wholesale sector, motor vehicles and motorcycles repair - 8,920 (plus 44.83% reported to the period of January-June 2020), constructions - 3,002 (plus 39.63%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 2,807 (plus 62.91%).