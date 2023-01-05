Number of electric cars bought in Romania exceeds 10,000 units in 2022 (analysis)

The number of electric cars purchased in Romania passed the threshold of 10,000 units in 2022, and new car registrations increased by 7% year-on-year, according to a market analysis carried out by an online car platform.

According to the data centralized by Autovit.ro, on the new car market, the volume of registrations in Romania reached, at the end of last year, 129,328 units and only in the first half of 2022 this segment had the largest increase in registrations at the level of the European Union (EU), with 58,712 units entered on the local market, 23% more compared to the same period of the previous year, told Agerpres.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the car market of new cars decreased by 20% compared to 2019 (minus almost 33,000 units).

In 2022, Dacia Logan was the best-selling car, followed by Duster, Sandero, Spring and Ford Puma in the Top 5.

Regarding electric cars, Autovit.ro's analysis shows that sales in 2022 were three times higher, and the Dacia Spring model had over 50% of this market. Thus, overall, the previous year ends with over 10,000 electric cars sold.

The second-hand import car market represents the segment with the largest decrease in the car market, by 18%, to 325,062 units, compared to the 395,759 cars brought into the country in 2021.

In the same analyzed period, the main type of fuel for the cars put on sale remains diesel, but down by three percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, the number of gasoline cars present on the platform has increased by two percent, while the offer of electric and hybrid cars remains constant.

