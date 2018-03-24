Number of foreign-owned start-ups, up 6.3pct. Share capital, down, Jan.-Feb. 2018

The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital in Romania advanced 8.3 percent in the first two months of 2018, compared with the same period of the previous year, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 848 new companies had a subscribed capital in excess of 3.59 million US dollars, down 57.9 percent from January-February 2017.In 2017, 5,837 such firms started up in Romania, 9.1 percent over 2016, when a record low of start-ups running on foreign capital in 18 years was reported.Between 1991 and 2017, 215,651 foreign-owned companies were set up, on a total subscribed capital of over 61.3 billion US dollars.Of the 215,651 companies, 45,542 run on Italian capital, but the largest foreign capital in Romania is owned by Dutch companies, 12.2 billion US dollars, in about 5,122 firms.

AGERPRES .