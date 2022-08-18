 
     
Number of job vacancies drops to 46,000 in Q2

Cristi Șelaru
INS Institutul Național de Statistică

Job vacancies in Q2 2022 stood at 46,000, by 1,300 fewer than in the previous quarter, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The job vacancy rate in Q2 was 0.91 percent, down 0.04 percentage points from the previous quarter and 0.11 percentage points higher YoY, as the number of vacancies increased by 6,500 from the year-ago period.

According to the INS, the job vacancy rate was highest in public administration (1.84 percent), water distribution, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities (1.63 percent), and entertainment, cultural and leisure activities (1.60 percent), Agerpres.

The manufacturing industry provided for almost one quarter of the total number of vacancies, with a vacancy rate of 1.04 percent.

The public sector accounted for roughly 25 percent of the total number of job vacancies, most of which were in health and social assistance - 5,300, public administration - 5,000, and education - 1,200.

At the opposite end, the sectors with the lowest vacancy rate were services (0.24 percent) and the mining industry (0.30 percent).

Job vacancies were the fewest in real estate transactions, other services, and the mining industry (100 each).

