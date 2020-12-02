Number of new car registrations in Romania, down 25.3% in first 11 months

The number of new car registrations in Romania decreased by 25.3% in the first 11 months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, while in the used segment the decline was 15%, at comparative level, according to an analysis of the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), based on the statistics of the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV).

According to the data centralized by APIA, between January and November 2020, 110,377 new cars were registered locally, compared to the 147,789 units, in the first 11 months of 2019.

Depending on the number of registered cars, most applications concerned the brands: Dacia - 34,577 units, down 23.7% compared to the period January - November 2019, Renault (8,849 units, -27.8%), Skoda (8,628 units, -24.7%), Volkswagen (8,454 units, -15.1%), Hyundai (6,296 units, -14.2%) and other brands - 43,573 units.According to the quoted source, during November of this year, 14,897 new vehicles (cars and commercial vehicles, coaches and special vehicles) were registered in Romania, increasing by 0.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Of these, 13,253 were new cars, whose increase compared to November 2019 (when only 13,091 units were registered) is 1.2%.In terms of used cars, between January and November 2020, 347,321 units were registered in Romania, down 15% compared to the same period in 2019.In November, 34,172 used cars were registered, by only 9.2% fewer than in the same month of 2019.