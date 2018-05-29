Number of residential building permits up 10.3 pct in first four months of 2018

As many as 11,852 of residential building permits were issued in the first four months of 2018, by 10.3 percent higher than in the similar period of 2017, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, the number of residential building permits by development regions was as follows: West (+394); South-West Oltenia (+254); South-Muntenia (+246); South-East (+65) and Center (+54). declines were recorded in North-West (-14) and Bucharest-Ilfov (-5).Moreover, the INS data revealed that in April 2018 a number of 3,735 permits were issued for the construction of residential buildings, out of which 60.3 percent for the rural area.By development regions, the number of permit issued for residential buildings increased by 352. Increases were also recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+154), South Muntenia (+90), North-East (+89), West and North-West (+24 each) and South-West Oltenia (+18). Declines were recorded in Centre (-24 permits) and South-East (-23 permits).According to the INS, in April 2018 compared to the same month of 2017, an increase was recorded in terms of the number of permits for residential buildings (+408 permits), a growth reflected in the following development regions: West (+125 permits). South-Muntenia (+88), South-East (+74), North-East (+67), South-West Oltenia (+55) and Centre (+24).Decreases were registered in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-17 permits) and North-West (-8 permits).