Number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania drops by 0.4pct on Wednesday against Tuesday

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country has slightly decreased, on Wednesday, by 0.4pct compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

"On 13.04.2022, within 24 hours, at the national level, 75,605 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, out of whom 9,385 Ukrainian citizens (slightly decreasing by 0.4pct compared to the previous day). A number of 5,933 Ukrainian citizens (up 3.7pct) entered Romania through Ukraine, and 1,615 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (a decrease of 9.6pct)," states IGPF.From the start of the crisis until Wednesday at 12.00 am, 704,168 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.According to the IGPF, measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the land border, supplementing the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility."We act in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, in order to operatively exchange data and information, as well as to jointly adopt the necessary measures for the management of cases. We ask citizens to get informed only from official sources," the Border Police says.