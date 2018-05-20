Number of vacancies in Q1, 2018 stands at 58,400

The number job vacancies increased by 3,700 in Q1, 2018 as compared to the previous quarter, to 58,400, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Monday.

As compared to the same quarter of 2017, the job vacancy rate dropped by 0.11 percentage points, and the number of job vacancies declined by 3,800.In the first quarter of 2018, the highest job vacancy rates were registered in other activities of services (2.95 percent), in the public administration (2.65 percent), in healthcare and social work, respectively (2.07 percent). Over a quarter of the overall number of vacancies concentrated in the manufacturing industry (15,100 vacancies) and the rate reached 1.26 percent.The budget system accounted for 29 percent of the overall number of vacancies. Thus, as many as 7,200 vacancies can be found in the public administration, 6,900 in healthcare and social work, and 2,700 vacancies in the education system, respectively.At the opposite end, the lowest job vacancy rates and also the lowest number of vacancies can be found in the mining industry (0.10 percent and 50 vacancies).