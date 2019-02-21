Objection by President Iohannis on 2019 state budget to be discussed by Constitutional Court on 6 March

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) will discuss on 6 March the President Klaus Iohannis' referral on the 2019 state budget bill, sources with the CCR announced.

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent to the CCR a constitutionality objection over the 2019 state budget bill.

In the document sent to the CCR, the president says among other things, that the state budget bill was passed with the violation of the role and duties of the Fiscal Council, that was to issue an opinion on all of the amendments admitted the long of the parliamentary debates.

The president adds that the duty of the Fiscal Council to issue an opinion in reference to the statement of conformity signed by the prime minister and the minister of finance, was not observed, either.

He also invokes the adoption of this bill with the violation of the principles and regulations on the fiscal-budgetary responsibility.

According to Iohannis, the file of the legislative path of the 2019 state budget bill lacks a declaration of responsibility of the prime minister and the public finance minister, as required by the legislation.

President Iohannis specifies that the piece of legislation was passed in violation of the provisions of the fundamental law, according to which "following accession, the provisions of the EU constitutive treaties, as well as the other community mandatory regulations have priority over the domestic laws' contrary dispositions, with the observance of the membership act's provisions."

Moreover, the president stresses that the report on the macroeconomic situation on 2019 and its 2020 - 2022 projection was lodged by the gov't, according to its legal obligation, and yet it is grounded on a situation ignoring the developments at the world and the European economy's level