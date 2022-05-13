Occupancy rate in accommodation centres of Immigration Inspectorate more than 52pct

The occupancy rate in the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 52.2pct, informs a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

IGI has issued 21,861 stay permits, since March 18 until now, for the beneficiaries of the temporary protection status, 1,049 of which were granted in the past 24 hours.According to the Ministry, only one Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in Romania in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,345 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They shall enjoy all the rights provided by the national law."Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, 20,828 means of transport and 72,059 people, of whom 8,266 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania in the last 24 hours," stated the Ministry of Interior.