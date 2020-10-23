Octavia Spineanu-Matei is Romania's candidate for the office of CJEU judge

Octavia Spineanu-Matei has been chosen as Romania's candidate for the position of judge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), according to a piece of news on the Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

She is currently a judge with the European Union Court. She was, previously, a judge of the High Court of Cassation and Justice in Bucharest and head of the National Institute of Magistracy.The Romanian candidate for the office of judge of the Court of Justice is selected by a special commission, together with two reserve proposals.According to the regulation, the results of the selection procedure are published on the Websites of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Superior Council of Magistracy, the High Court of Cassation and Justice.The final proposals, accompanied by the shortlisted candidates' files, are communicated to the Government for approval.If the Government does not agree with the proposal submitted by the Committee, it will make a reasoned choice of the reserve proposals.If the Government does not agree with any of the proposals submitted, the selection procedure will be resumed.