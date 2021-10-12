OCTOBER 12 IN HISTORY: 1944 - Romanian Army frees Oradea from the Horthyst - Fascist occupation

Day of Armenian language, alphabet and culture

1449 - Bogdan II, illegitimate son of Prince Alexander the Good and father of Stephen the Great, accedes the throne of Moldavia (1449 - 1451), after defeating in the battle of Tamaseni on the Siret river Alexandrel (who had been ruling since November 1448) with the help of Iancu of Hunedoara (Hunyadi)

1777 - Grigore III Ghica, ruler of Moldavia (1764 - 1767; 1774 - 1777), was killed in Iasi by order of the Sultan, as the Ottoman Porte suspected him of having connections to Russia

1825 - Death of poet Nicolae Vacarescu (b. 1785)

1863 - The government headed by Mihail Kogalniceanu is formed. This period witnesses the implementation of the large scale reforms credited to the rule of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1866) (October 12, 1863 - January 26, 1865)

1872 - Issue of the imperial Decree on the establishment of the University of Cluj, incorporating four faculties: Philosophy and Literature; Mathematics and Natural Sciences; Law; Medicine (the University was inaugurated on November 10, 1872)

1887 - Birth of botanist Mihail Gusuleac, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 11, 1960)

1889 - Birth of historian, bibliographer and bibliophile Constantin Karadja, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 29, 1950)

1903 - Inauguration of the Bucharest Faculty of Medicine

1934 - Birth of historian Alexandru Zub, member of the Romanian Academy

1940 - German troops enter Romania, based on the "guarantees" provided on August 30, 1940 regarding the new borders

1942 - Birth of Nicolae Florescu, literary historian and critic (d. November 6, 2013)

1944 - Romanian Army frees Oradea from the Horthyst - Fascist occupation

1968 - Birth of musician Daniela Gyorfi

1981 - Death of poetess Agatha Grigorescu-Bacovia (b. March 8, 1895)

1997 - Cultural and religious manifestations occasioned by the celebration of 500 years since the first consecration of the "Ascension of the Lord" Church founded by Stephen the Great and Holy, at the Neamt Monastery, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, Patriarch Teoctist of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Daniel of Moldova and Bucovina, other high officials attending the ceremony

1999 - Signing in Bucharest of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the European Space Agency (ESA) on cooperation on the peaceful exploitation and use of the outer space

2007 - Opening of the works of the 9th meeting of the Association of European Senates, at the Bucharest Palace of Parliament

2010 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on an official visit to Romania, tackles with president Traian Basescu the accession of Romania to the Schengen space and the EU funds' absorption

2011 - Governments of Romania and Bulgaria hold first joint reunion

2014 - Gymnast Larisa Iordache wins a silver medal in the floor event at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships of Nanning, China.

