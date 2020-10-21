 
     
OCTOBER 21 IN HISTORY

OCTOBER 21 IN HISTORY

1754 - First schools, the core of the future seminary and gymnasium, are opened in Blaj, thus the town becoming the centre of the Romanian tuition in Transylvania

1871 - The Philharmonic Society of Timisoara is born

1878 - First extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister of Austro-Hungary to Bucharest, Count Ladislau Hoyos produces his credentials to Carol I

1884 - Birth of historian Theofil Saveanu Sauciuc, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 26, 1971)

1891 - Birth of Perpessicius (Dimitrie S. Panaitescu), literary critic and historian, poet, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 29, 1971)

1918 - Birth of translator Dan Dutescu (d. September 26, 1992)

1923 - Birth of literary critic Mihai Gafita (d. March 4, 1977)

1933 - Birth of actress Simona Bondoc

1936 - Birth of Vartan Arachelian, journalist and publicist

1940 - Birth of journalist Dumitru Tinu, director of Adevarul newspaper (1991-2002) and chairman of the Romanian Press Club (CRP) (1998-2002) (d. January 1, 2003)

1949 - The Composers Union of Romania is founded

1976 - Birth of gymnast Lavinia Milosovici, Olympic, world champion

1980 - Death of Pamfil Seicaru, journalist and novelist, established in Spain and Germany after 1944 (b. April 18, 1894)

1984 - Death of actor Ion Fintesteanu (b. March 18, 1899)

1992 - Death of actor Cornel Dumitras (b. March 18, 1939)

1996 - Death of great choreographer and dancer Oleg Danovski, founder of Romania's first independent ballet company (b. February 9, 1917)

2003 - Opening of the National Institute for Romanian Exile Memory (INMER).AGERPRES

2016 - Death of prose writer Vasile Andru (b. 22 May 1942)

2018 - Death of footballer Ilie Balaci (b. 8 September 1956).AGERPRES

