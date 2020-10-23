OCTOBER 23 IN HISTORY

1443 - Stefan, the first known Romanian mural painter created the murals of the Christian Orthodox Church of Densus (Hunedoara County)

1925 - Birth of Romanian-born American historian Radu Florescu (d. May 18, 2014)1934 - Birth of painter Corneliu Vasilescu1957 - Death of poet Mihai Codreanu (b. July 25, 1876)1975 - Birth in Bucharest of actor Dan Bordeianu1982 - Death of playwright and novelist Mircea Stefanescu (b. April 11, 1898)1993 - Unveiling at Topoloveni of a bust of Ion Mihalache, one of the founding leaders of the National Peasant Party1998 - Death of actor Silviu Stanculescu (b. January 24, 1932)2006 - Death of agricultural engineer Mircea D. Motoc, member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 3, 1916)2011 - Ceremony at Elisabeta Palace to present the key of the city of Kromeritz to Romania's King Mihai, in recognition of Mihai's part in WWII and the freeing of several towns from Nazi occupation.AGERPRES2013 - Romanian athletes Andreea Stefanescu (44 kg) and Alexandra Pop (48 kg) grab the silver medals in the first day of the World Judo Championships for Cadets in Ljubljana, Slovenia. AGERPRES