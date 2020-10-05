OCTOBER 5 IN HISTORY

1830 - Death of memorialist Dinicu Golescu (b. February 7, 1777)

1847 - Birth of Anghel Demetriescu, literary theorist and critic (d. July 18, 1903)

1865 - Birth of jurist Stefan Gh. Longinescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 2, 1931)

1881 - Birth of Barbu Lazareanu, literary historian and bibliographer, active member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 19, 1957)

1897 - 'Albina' (The Bee) people's encyclopedic magazine issued in Bucharest (1897-1916, 1922-1928, 1933-1937 and from 1945)

1918 - The representative of the National Romanian Party of Transylvania Alexandru Vaida, MP reads in the opening of the works of the Budapest Hungarian Parliament the declaration of the party's Executive Committee through which the Transylvania Romanians were affirming their inalienable right to a full national life

1925 - Premiere of Ion Sahighian first feature comedy "Nabadaile Cleopatrei" / Cleopatra's Whims

1930 - First Balkan Conference takes place in Athens, attended by Romania, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Albania, Greece and Turkey. The delegates agreed on the sealing of a Balkan Pact (5-12)

1931 - Birth of composer, conductor Aurel Manolache (d. March 9, 2010)

1945 - Birth of literary critic, poetry specialist Alexandru Calinescu

1949 - Romania and the People's Republic of China establish diplomatic relations

1950 - Birth of Doina Uricariu, poet, essayist, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute of New York.

1960 - Birth of actress Diana Gheorghian

1978 - Death of historian Mihai Berza, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 23, 1907)

1985 - Death of folklorist Adrian Fochi (b. October 26, 1920)

1993 - Death of Dumitru Staniloae, priest and theologian, member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 16, 1903)

1993 - Death of geologist, geophysicist Mircea Socolescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 14, 1902)

1994 - Fifth International Cardiology Congress in Bucharest

2007 - Unit No. 2 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated

2012 - The motion picture 'Everybody in our family' by Radu Jude is great winner of the 27th edition of the International Festival of Francophone Film (FIFF) in Namur (Belgium) (September 28 - October 5).