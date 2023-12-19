Odorheiu Secuiesc tragedy/ Court of Appeal Targu Mures opens criminal file

The Public Prosecutor's Office with the Court of Appeal Targu Mures has taken over the case of the collapse of the boarding school in Targu Mures, and a file for manslaughter and bodily harm has been opened, the institution's spokesperson, Gianina Oreviceanu, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"The case was taken over by the Public Prosecutor's Office with the Court of Appeal Targu Mures. There are investigations in rem for the offence of culpable homicide and three crimes of grievous bodily harm. Investigations are to be carried out. At the moment, it is not possible to carry out a more extensive on-site investigation, as the premises in question are not secured and there is a risk of there being some victims," said Gianina Oreviceanu, agerpres reports.

According to her, a minimal on-site investigation has been carried out and another one is to follow.

On Monday, a wall of the Tamasi Aron boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc collapsed, trapping four students aged between 15 and 17 under the rubble. One 17-year-old boy died and the other three were taken to hospital.