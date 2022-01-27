Official Arafat: Situation of infections not worrying, but caution is needed for three more weeks

Secretary of State Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), believes that the current situation of the novel coronavirus infections in Romania is not a worrying one, but requires caution for the next two to three weeks.

"I would not label it as worrying, it is not worrying, it is a situation that requires caution for the next two or three weeks, until we reach the peak and then we see that the curve goes down," Arafat told a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, we need to continue to observe the safety rules, especially the wearing of the protective mask.

"The fact that the Omicron variant is a less pathogenic impact variant, meaning that it has less impact in terms of gravity, is a positive thing. But of course we have to be careful. (...)," explained the Secretary of State.

Regarding the novel coronavirus infections among doctors and nurses, Arafat says it cannot be said that the current figures represent a "major impact" nationwide, Agerpres informs.