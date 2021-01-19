Official Baciu: Romania has enough doses contracted by September to vaccinate over 10 million people

Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu declared on Tuesday that Romania has sufficient doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people against COVID-19.

"Currently, Romania has enough doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people. In addition, by the end of 2021, we have a total of over 23 million doses, taking into account the doses contracted from Moderna, and the good news for the first quarter is that we will receive just over 400,000 doses from Moderna with two-week deliveries and the doses from BioNTech Pfizer will continue to come weekly in numbers that increase from one week to the other, and by the end of March we will have more than half a million doses from BioNTech Pfizer. So these are the prospects for the first quarter and the whole year," the secretary of state told a news conference held at the Government headquarters.

In his turn, the president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, stated that Romania has acquired "sufficient doses", so as to cover the proposed number of vaccinated people by the end of September.

"By the end of September we will be able to cover this number of vaccinated people [more than 10 million people - ed.n.], insofar as those people want to get vaccinated. I can tell you that Romania has contracted sufficient doses and also, starting with the second quarter of this year, the number of doses delivered to Romania will be significantly higher, which will allow us to accelerate the pace of vaccination, so as to ensure timely access to vaccination for each person," maintained Gheorghita.