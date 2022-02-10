Official Baciu: Schools to stay open next week, except for specific cases

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu stated on Thursday that the schools will continue their activity in physical format next week, except for some specific cases, showing that the occupancy rate for COVID-19 beds in hospitals is 45.7pct nationwide, the maximum threshold set by the authorities past which schools go online being 75pct.

"This is an objective not only of the Ministry of Health, of the Ministry of Education, of the Romanian Government, but I think it is an objective of the whole country to keep the schools open as long as possible. In this respect, this mechanism by which we take into account the occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds in hospitals today, Thursday, when we make the weekly analysis for next week, the occupancy rate is no 45.7pct nationwide, with county rates varying between 22 and 58pct. Therefore, next week, schools will continue their activity in physical format, except for the specific cases of classes or schools with pupils infected with SARS-CoV-2," Andrei Baciu informed.

He also noted that there is a declining trend in hospital beds occupancy and that the number of cases of intensive care patients maintains at the same level, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are talking about a trend. There are ongoing analyses at the level of the Ministry of Health and as they are completed, we will come up with more information in this regard," said Andrei Baciu.

According to the Ministry of Education, the occupancy rate at the county level of hospital beds intended for the care of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus represents, starting with January 17, 2022, the new criterion based on which decisions are made whether courses should continue with physical attendance or online in the pre-university/related educational units. Specifically, in all counties where the occupancy rate of these beds meant for COVID-19 patients is below 75pct, school courses will be organized with physical attendance.