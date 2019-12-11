Official Danca: Gov't approves loan from CEDB to build new penitenciaries

The Government on Tuesday evening adopted a draft law that approves a loan from the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEDB) meant to build other two detention centres, one in the Prahova County and the other one in the Buzau County, head of the PM's Chancellery Ionel Danca made the announcement at the Victoria Palace.

"In what concerns Justice we adopted a draft law approving a loan to be granted to us by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEDB) to modernize the judiciary infrastructure in Romania. Part of this loan will be used to fund the construction of two penitentiaries in Berceni, Prahova County, and the other one in Buzau County, as well as to build a training facility in the Ilfov County for the penitentiary staff and another centre to be built in the Brasov County, meant for the recovery of the working capacity of officers working in penitentiaries. The total cost of the project is 221.5 million euros, out of which the value of the loan will be 177 million euros," Danca told a press conference.He pointed out the importance of the normative act for the judiciary area. "Knowing the problems facing the system of penitentiaries in Romania like overcrowding, we think, the current Government believes that the solution is to solve these problems not through releasing the detainees under parole, who brought so much violence on the street and undesired social phenomena, but we must focus on investments in the system instead," said Ionel Danca.