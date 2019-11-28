Official Danca: We have an economic forecast for 2019-end and 2020 much more cautious, realistic

The Government has an economic forecast "much more cautious" and "more realistic" for the end of 2019 and for 2020, chief of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca argued after the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) has revised downwards the estimations regarding the economic growth on 2019.

"The official forecast of the Government is starting to be realistic after the legendary historic accidents in which the chief of the National Commission for Prognosis asked the Finance Ministers 'Mr. minister, how should the GDP be?'. (...) Former President of the National Commission for Prognosis Ion Ghizdeanu has been released from office by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban ever since the first days of the Government, Cristian Stanica, an appreciated and respected professional revise this week the autumn forecast with figures and data to correspond, as closely as possible, to the real developments in economy. As a result, currently, we have an economic forecast for the end of the year and for the next year much more cautious and more realistic," Danca wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.He underscored that "the good news" is that economy will continue to grow in the following years at a rate ""much closer to the potential, around 4 percent" with a slight trend to tone down the macroeconomic imbalances in 2020 and then more accentuated.On Thursday, the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis has revised downwards the estimations regarding the economic growth for 2019, in the lower vicinity of the 4.0 percent level against 5.5 percent as estimated in the spring forecast, taking into account sectoral statistical data of the national accounts available for the first semester of 2019.