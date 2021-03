Official discussions on the opportunities that Romania offers to foreign investors

I had the privilege of meeting Nova Stevens, one of the most influential business people in the fashion, real estate and interior design industry. Entrepreneurship goes hand in hand with her role of women's rights activist, being one of the most important leaders of her generation. In addition, Nova is also Miss Universe Canada 2020 and the finalist of Miss World 2021.We discussed the opportunities that Romania offers to foreign investors, agreeing on an exploratory business visit, this year, to get her to know our country and the advantages that Romania offers, and also to organize B2B meetings.Nova is currently developing important business projects in Mexico, Canada, USA, but also on the African continent, and her decision to invest in Romania would be a real success for our country, both economically and in terms of international image, Nova Stevens being able to become an ambassador of foreign investors in Romania, offering us an international exposure among the most important business people around the world. Write on the Facebook page Razvan Pircalabescu, Head of the commercial section - Mexico City Economic Trade Promotion Office