Official Furtunescu: Vaccination is the only measure with a real chance to reduce consequences of pandemic

Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is the only measure that has a real potential to reduce the consequences of the COVID pandemic in every way, said doctor Florentina Furtunescu, from the National Institute of Public Health, on Friday, at the Victoria Palace.

"From the perspective of the National Institute of Public Health and as a public health specialist, with many years of medical practice, I believe that this vaccination campaign is an extremely important objective for public health, for the health of the Romanian population, and basically the only measure that can be taken with a real chance of reducing the consequences of the COVID pandemic in every way. At a personal level, it will reduce human suffering, the number of new cases and the number of death that mark us all, every day, it will also reduce the health crisis, for the system is overwhelmed at this point, and it will reduce the socio-economic consequences that affect all of us. We want this campaign to be a successful one by involving everyone as much as possible and as positively as possible so as to reach as quickly as possible that group immunity which will enable us to protect the general population and to reach a form of normalcy, as soon as possible," said Florentina Furtunescu, on Friday, at a press conference in which she participated together with the president of the National Committee for coordinating the activities regarding the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita.

She said the INSP will be involved in a number of activities related to the vaccination campaign.