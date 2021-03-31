Official Journal e-edition to become available permanently free of charge for saving, distribution, printing

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law under which the electronic edition of Romania's Official Journal, Part I and II becomes available free of charge and permanently, accessible to all users on publication day, for searching, saving, distribution or printing, according to AGERPRES.

The new piece of legislation amends Article 18 in the Law on the organisation of the Official Journal of Romania to establish free access to the electronic edition of the Official Journal of Romania, Part I and Part II, as a PDF, without watermark or inscriptions additional to the print edition, accessible for reading, searching, saving, distribution and printing by any user.

The Monitorul Oficial National Corporation publishes both the print and the electronic editions of the Official Journal of Romania. The print edition is available to all users for a fee. The electronic edition of the Official Journal of Romania, Part I and II, will become available free of charge and permanently. The free and open electronic edition comes out as a PDF without watermark or inscriptions additional to the print edition; it becomes accessible to all users on publication day and can be searched, saved, distributed or printed.