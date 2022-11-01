Official Laszlo Borbely: It's important to think positively, try to change the world today

Coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development with the General Secretariat of the Government Laszlo Borbely told the young participants in "The National Caravan of Educational Theatre - The 17 Magnificent Who Changed the Future" that it is important to think positively, to listen to each other, to see how we could change the world today, told Agerpres.

Laszlo Borbely confessed that, in his youth, he was part of a theatre troupe in Timisoara and told the youngsters that he supports them in their projects.

"It depends on you how you change this world. I believe in these young people and I believe in a better life. So, let's do it!," the State Councilor stated.

Florentina Petrariu, the producer of the project "The National Caravan of Educational Theatre - The 17 Magnificent Who Changed the Future," stated that this project is intended for high school pupils.

"The 'National Caravan of Educational Theater - The 17 magnificent who changed the future' is a project implemented by the Beneva Association for the Department for Sustainable Development, it is a project with high school pupils for high school pupils and we found a way to translate all the objectives - the 17 objectives - of sustainable development through theater, for high school pupils. We found this formula through theater, it's a national project," Florentina Petrariu told AGERPRES.

She mentioned that in August a creative camp was held where approximately 50 high school pupils around the country wrote texts, becoming co-authors of some theater performances.

The performances were presented in the cities of Bucharest, Baia Mare, Timisoara, Arad, Pitesti, Mioveni, Curtea de Arges, Bacau, Roman, Ramnicu Valcea, Buzau, Miercurea Ciuc, in the Romanian and Hungarian languages.

The Victory of Art troupe from Bucharest, made up of Grigore Mario, Alex Dragone, Aron Petre, Denisa Musat, Valentina Vagaon and Theodor Andrei, under the coordination of director Alexandru Nagy, presented the show within the project.

The goal of the project is the promotion among high school pupils of the Department for Sustainable Development's Strategy and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, adopted through the Resolution of the UN General Assembly.