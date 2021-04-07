Official Lipa: European Rowing Championships will be extremely hard, as it is also a dress rehearsal for Olympics

Chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation (FRC) Elisabeta Lipa told AGERPRES on Wednesday that this year's edition of the European Rowing Championships, scheduled for April 9-11 in Varese, Italy, will be a difficult one because in addition to competing for medals, the competition is also a dress rehearsal before the Lucerne Regatta, May 15-17, a European Olympic qualification event, agerpres.ro confirms.

"From what I saw from the registrations, the competition will be very fierce at these Europeans. In a month's time there are the qualifications and everyone is testing, trying to line up a crew to qualify for the Olympic Games. So it's not easy, there are some atypical Europeans. That's why there are 35 countries registered and there will be a record number of competing rowers," she added.

She said the Romanian rowers do not start with the thought of exceeding the number of medals, 6, from the previous edition of the Europeans. "I do not set my goal to surpass myself in medals. Athletes compete with the mentality of being better than they were last year. And certainly if they succeed, the results will come," she said.

Romania has lined up 13 crews and 46 rowers for the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, April 9-11, as follows:

Women's Pair (W2-): Adriana Ailincai, Iuliana Buhus;

Men's Pair (M2-): Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa;

Women's Double Sculls (W2x): Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis;

Men's Double Sculls (M2x): Ioan Prundeanu, Marian-Florian Enache;

Women's Quadruple Sculls (W4x): Madalina Heghes, Roxana Parascanu, Nicoleta Pascanu, Elena Logofatu;

Men's Quadruple Sculls (M4x): Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari;

Men's Single Sculls (M1x): Mihai Chiruta;

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls (LW2x): Ionela-Livia Cozmiuc, Elena-Iuliana Mihai;

Women's Quadruple Sculls (W4x): Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Dumitrita Juncanariu, Beatrice-Madalina Pascari;

Men's Quadruple Sculls (M4x): Gheorghe-Robert Dedu, Vasile Agafitei, Cristi-Ilie Pirghie, Andrei-Sebastian Cornea;

Women's Eight (W8+): Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu, Daniela Druncea;

Men's Eight (M8+): Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu;

Lightweight Women's Single Sculls (LW1x): Gianina-Elena Beleaga.