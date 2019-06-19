Official statistics: Jan - April 2019 wholesale turnover up 8.9 pct YoY

The wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) for the interval January - April 2019 was up 8.9 percent from the same period of the year before as raw series, due to growth in sales of non-food products (13.1 pct), informatics and telecommunications equipment (+12.3 pct), specialised wholesales of other products (+9.5 pct), sales of unprocessed agriculture products and livestock (8.9 pct), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+7 pct), of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+4.5 pct), and wholesale intermediation activities (+1.3 pct), the National Institute of Statistics informed.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the rise in the wholesale turnover over the period Jan 1 - April 30, 2019 (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 9.8 pct YoY.

Compared to the previous month, in April 2019 the wholesale turnover was 5.4 pct down as raw series, as a result of the decline in sales of agricultural raw materials and live animals (- 24 pct), the specialised wholesale of other products (- 13.2 pct), wholesale intermediation activities (- 8.1 pct), sales of other machinery, equipment and supplies (- 7.5 pct), non-specialised wholesales (- 3.7 pct), and wholesales of non-food products (- 0.2 pct). Wholesales of information and communication equipment increased 8 pct, and wholesales of food, beverages and tobacco advanced 5 pct.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, April's wholesale turnover was 1.2 pct up from March 2019.

In a YoY comparison, the wholesale turnover in April 2019 was up 7.3 pct as raw series, as the effect of the 28.2 pct rise in wholesales of information and communication equipment, the 19.9 pct growth in wholesales of non-foods, the 14.1 pct advance in non-specialised wholesales, the 8.9 pct growth in wholesales of food, beverages and tobacco, and the 6 pct advance in wholesales of other machinery, equipment and supplies. In the reporting period, wholesales of agricultural raw materials and live animals decreased 9.8 pct, wholesale intermediation activities dropped 2.2 pct and wholesales of other products dipped 0.3 pct.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the wholesale turnover was 7.1 pct up this April compared to April 2018.

The turnover represents the company's total revenues over the reporting period, derived from both its main activity and its secondary activities. The turnover does not include VAT and revenues from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.